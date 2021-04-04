ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $235.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $202.33 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ICON Public by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

