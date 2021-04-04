IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.40.

NYSE:IEX opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.26. IDEX has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

