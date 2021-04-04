IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.45

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.45 and traded as high as C$38.68. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$38.66, with a volume of 122,590 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGM. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

