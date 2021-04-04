IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Down 1% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $49,189.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00686780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027691 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

