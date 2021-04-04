IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTEM opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,660,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,459,586 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

