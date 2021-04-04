IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Genprex worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Genprex, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $182.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.57.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

