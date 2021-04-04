IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 330,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.99 and its 200-day moving average is $243.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

