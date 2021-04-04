IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

