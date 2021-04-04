IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after purchasing an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after acquiring an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after acquiring an additional 550,502 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,634,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 271,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

