IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.