ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report $16.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 1,809,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

