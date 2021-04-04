Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Buys 124,535 Shares

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 124,535 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,070.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

