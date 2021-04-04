Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Financial Contrast

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Impala Platinum and Westwater Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impala Platinum and Westwater Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 3.39 $1.03 billion $1.23 15.61 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$10.56 million N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A -61.98% -38.76%

Volatility and Risk

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Westwater Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

