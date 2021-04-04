Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$31.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

TSE IMO opened at C$31.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.75.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

