Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Incyte worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $23,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

