Independent Research Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €240.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €239.57 ($281.84).

LIN opened at €237.45 ($279.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €217.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €210.19. Linde has a twelve month low of €150.05 ($176.53) and a twelve month high of €239.50 ($281.76).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

