Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IAIC stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Information Analysis has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

In other Information Analysis news, Director Sandor Rosenberg sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $313,500.00. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization.

