Insider Selling: Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Insider Sells 849,398 Shares of Stock

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 849,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total value of £20,385,552 ($26,633,854.19).

Shares of LON:BOTB opened at GBX 2,850 ($37.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.39 million and a P/E ratio of 33.73. Best of the Best PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,600 ($47.03). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,858.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,961.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $20.00. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

