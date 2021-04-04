Insider Selling: Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director Sells $1,664,476.22 in Stock

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 85,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,664,476.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Eugene Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of Vizio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12.

VZIO stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

