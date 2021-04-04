Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $155.51 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.64 and a 200 day moving average of $255.61.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

