Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NTLA stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 895,181 shares of company stock worth $58,130,046. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

