Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,951,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 117,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,181 shares of company stock valued at $58,130,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

