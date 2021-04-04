Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report sales of $3.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $19.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.95 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $25.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of IDN opened at $8.70 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

