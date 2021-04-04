International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $104.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

