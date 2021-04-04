International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $139.00.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.