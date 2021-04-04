Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337,839 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.27% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 79,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

