Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 134.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30. Insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITCI opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

