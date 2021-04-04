Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Position Lifted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 18,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $779,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE NVTA opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

