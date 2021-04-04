IoT Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.55 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $12.68 million and $3.55 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002721 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00067165 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.