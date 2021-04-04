iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.09, for a total value of $1,140,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,788,500. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC opened at $137.21 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.62.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

