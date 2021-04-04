Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

