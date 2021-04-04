iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,398,000 after buying an additional 1,002,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 140,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,446,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $122.93.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

