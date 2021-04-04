iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $69.14 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

