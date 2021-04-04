iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.

