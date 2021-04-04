iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $73,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTF. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.11 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

