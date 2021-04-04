iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,330,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

