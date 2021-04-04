iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.88. 1,450,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,798. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.87 and a 12-month high of $255.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

