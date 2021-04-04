iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

