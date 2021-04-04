Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,018,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,383,000 after acquiring an additional 385,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,784,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.16. 5,131,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.72 and a 52-week high of $368.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

