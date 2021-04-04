Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.47. 32,476,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,633,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

