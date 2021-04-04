Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $3,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 115,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of C traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 15,251,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,654,939. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.