Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 665 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.72. 7,763,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,498. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.