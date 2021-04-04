Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. 1,412,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

