James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

