Jane Street Group LLC Buys 8,856 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 212.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 36.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $2,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $102.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.