Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 240.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,604,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.