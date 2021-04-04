Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 9,104 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,319. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

