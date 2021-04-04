Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 675.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

