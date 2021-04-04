Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 7,079.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,846,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel stock opened at $1,156.95 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,031.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

