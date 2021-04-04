Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

